Magistrate transfers defilement case to High Court

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

Magistrate E. Sowe of Brikama has transferred to the high court a defilement case against one Lamin Marenah.

Magistrate Sowe made this ruling yesterday, stating that his court lacks the jurisdiction to entertain the said case.

- Advertisement -

Magistrate Sowe pointed out that the court took into consideration that the offence with which the accused person is charged is punishable with life imprisonment.

Magistrate Sowe ordered the prosecution to seek legal advice from the Attorney General’s Chambers and consequently ordered the accused person to be remanded.

The trial magistrate’s decision now put to rest the steam between mother and her15-year-old daughter. The victim had communicated to the court her desire to have the charge withdrawn against the accused person with whom she said she is in love while her mother objected the withdrawal.