CG tells GRA recruits to be good ambassadors

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The Commissioner General of the Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) Yankuba Darboe has urged new recruits of the GRA to serve as good ambassadors of both the institution and the country.

Addressing the 57 recruits yesterday at a colourful graduation ceremony attended by the Inspector General of Police, Commissioner of Customs, senior GRA and government officials at the Fajara Barracks, CG Darboe emphasised the central importance of professionalism and integrity.

He highlighted that being a good ambassador means upholding the values of transparency, accountability, and service excellence that have made the GRA a model authority in the region.

Darboe referenced the significant reforms and digital transformation implemented during his tenure, noting how these have not only strengthened revenue collection but also elevated GRA’s public reputation and contributed to national development.

He encouraged the recruits to invest continuously in their professional development, echoing his longstanding commitment to training and capacity-building among GRA staff.

The Commissioner General’s message comes amid consistent revenue growth and international recognition for the GRA’s improved operational standards. He credited these achievements to a competent, well-trained workforce and stressed to the new staff that their conduct directly affects public trust in the GRA. Darboe also urged the recruits to engage with the community, maintain ethical standards, and contribute positively to the Authority’s mission of mobilising resources for The Gambia’s development.

“I urged you to be patient and focus on developing yourselves. We have all the facilities and opportunities for you to benefit from but your growth will entirely depend on you. We expect that you will serve with due diligence and be content. Do not put your eyes on things you cannot afford. Life is step by step.”

He said the GRA will as usual open its door to the recruits to have the opportunity to go to University up to the level of masters’ degree.

“We have more than 200 graduates at the GRA. We are preparing the young to take over from us. I also urged you to be disciplined at all times. When I say discipline, I am not just referring to how you interact with others but also how you approach work and the national resources you are entrusted with to manage,” he said.

The Commandant of the GAF Training School, Major Abdoulie Secka, expressed satisfaction over the continued relationship GAF continued to share with the GRA. He reminded the recruits of the important role GRA continues to play in the country’s development.

The Chief of Defense staff Momar Cham said the army is committed to continue to provide disciplinary training for its sister forces.