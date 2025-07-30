Gambia at UN Food System summit

- Advertisement -

The Minister of Agriculture, Livestock & Food Security Dr Demba Sabally accompanied by the Permanent Secretary Alhagie Nyangdo is attending 2nd UN Food Systems Summit Stocktake (UNFSS+4) from 27–29 July – in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Ethiopia and Italy together with the UN strive to facilitate a dialogue that enhances cooperation and garners investments that will transform food systems.

The event will also provide a platform for reflecting on progress, strengthening collaboration, and unlocking finance and investments to accelerate food systems transformation.

Co-hosted by Ethiopia and Italy. The avert reflected on global progress in food systems transformation, strengthen collaboration, and unlock finance and investments to accelerate action towards the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

With just five years remaining until 2030, the event will serve as a critical moment to reflect on national efforts, explore solutions, and mobilise stakeholders toward sustainable, resilient, and inclusive food systems.

The Gambian minister was received on arrival by Prof. Eyasu Elias state minister of Agriculture of Ethiopia and the Gambia diplomatic staff.