Chairman Sanneh lauds SK Jaiteh for support to region 

The chairman of the Mansakonko Area Council Landing Sanneh has praised businessman Salifu Jaiteh for his service to the nation. Mr Jaiteh is a prominent businessman at Albert Market dealing in second hands clothing and is also the consul for Cyprus in The Gambia.

Taking delivery of some 14 bales of second hand clothing donated to his region, Sanneh recalled similar gestures by Jaiteh especially during the Covid (when he donated clothes to the entire country) as a testimony of the businessman’s compassion for the people.’

“In recognition of all what you have done across the country and for us in the LRR, I wish to present you a certificate of appreciation,” Chairman Sanneh surprised Jaiteh.

Handing over the goods, Mr Jaiteh informed the chairman that the gesture is a continuation of his long time commitment and conviction to support Gambians in any way possible. I am humble and always delighted to have contributed to the people’s welfare and I will do my best so that others with the means can emulate people like me to spread support to our people across the country.” He thanked Chairman Sanneh for personally coming to collect the goods for his people which he said is a humble act. The good include clothes for women and children among others.