Turkish Embassy celebrates World Breakfast Day

By Omar Bah

The Turkish Embassy in The Gambia on Saturday celebrated World Breakfast Day, highlighting the cultural importance of breakfast in Turkey.

World Breakfast Day in Turkey, celebrated on the first Sunday of June, holds significant cultural and social importance. It highlights the rich diversity and flavours of Turkish breakfast, which is not just a meal but a cherished social ritual that brings families and communities together.

The day is marked by events both within Turkey and at Turkish diplomatic missions worldwide, showcasing traditional dishes like menemen, sucuklu yumurta, simit, and Turkish tea, emphasising breakfast’s role in fostering unity and conviviality among people. Turkish breakfast is renowned for its balance of fresh vegetables, cheeses, olives, breads, and teas, reflecting a healthy and hearty start to the day.

In The Gambia, the Turkish Ambassador, HE F Turker OBA, hosted fellow diplomats from Sierra Leone, Cuba, and Senegal, entrepreneurs and journalists.

Ambassador Oba said World Breakfast Day serves as a platform for Turkey to promote its culinary heritage globally and to seek recognition of its breakfast culture as a Unesco Intangible Cultural Heritage.

“The celebrations also underscore the importance of breakfast as the centerpiece of family life and social interaction in Turkish culture, where breakfast tables are places for conversation, planning, and bonding.”

He said it is also a moment of celebration where people come to chat and promote togetherness.

“So it is in view of this fact that we organised this event to share this important day with our Gambian friends and colleague ambassadors. So our approach in Africa is how we can develop our ties at an equal level and respect each other.”

Türkiye and The Gambia share a longstanding and multifaceted relationship that dates back to The Gambia’s independence in 1965. Initially focused on military cooperation and collaboration in international forums like the UN and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, their ties have expanded significantly since the opening of embassies in Ankara and Banjul in 2011.

High-level visits have strengthened diplomatic bonds, including Gambian President Adama Barrow’s official visit to Turkey in 2018 and President Erdoğan’s historic visit to The Gambia in 2020. Numerous bilateral agreements, protocols, and memorandums of understanding have been signed, covering areas such as education, health, defense, and economic cooperation.

“So, it is a way to present to our brothers and sisters what we do and how we like it. And hopefully, one day we will see the other side as well when you invite us to your breakfast for example.”