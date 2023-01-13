CHAMPIONS HAWKS SLIPS AT FIRST JUMP

Can Real go for the kill again? Wallidan battles Rhinos

In the GFF First Division League sponsored by Baluwo, reigning champions Hawks lost their first match, succumbing to a 2-0 loss to Marimoo FC on Wednesday at Yundum. The results shocked the Reds who have just won the Super Cup and are brimming with confidence for a possible title defense. They would have to pick up themselves fast enough to put chase to the likes of Real, Fortune and others who are three points and a bagful of goals ahead in just one week.

Marimoo, who must have surprised even themselves found the net first through Dawda Darboe with a simple tap into the net. Ousman Joof put the match beyond Hawks when he scored a free kick in the second half. Hawks attempted to reply but got their fate worsened with a red card, sending off Alieu Manneh in the second half.

According to the GFF media, Hawks’ Coach Alieu Jagne has ruled out surrendering the title already with this loss. ”Yes we lost today but that does not in anyway affect anything in the title race. Is it far too early in the race,” he retorted.

However victors Marimoo FC is celebrating a dream start and already counting their chickens for a possible title challenge. ” This is a great motivation for us. That’s what I can say for now,” Coach Momodou Jallow hummed.

In other fixtures, Gamtel drew 1-1 against Wallidan with goals from Assan Jallow and Kaba Gibba respectively.

Weekend Fixtures:

Friday 13th January

Steve- Biko vs Brikama United -Bakau

Falcon vs GAF -Yundum

Saturday 14 January

Waa Banjul vs Banjul United -Banjul

Real de Banjul vs Greater Tomorrow -Basori

Samger vs PS V Wellingara -Bakau

Sunday 15 January

Hawks vs Fortune -Banjul

Team Rhino vs Wallidan -Yundum

Marimo vs Gamtel -Bakau