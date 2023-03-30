ChildFund visits projects

By Olimatou Coker

In an attempt to promote child health, nutrition, education and youth development, ChildFund and its local partner Samaa Kairo Federation recently visited its funded women project sites in Faraba Sutu village, Negie and a technical school in the West Coast Region.

The project is geared towards improving the life and livelihood of children living in poverty with the capacity to become young adults, parents and leaders who will bring lasting and positive change to their communities.

Alieu Sanyang, the village alkalo of Faraba Sutu, commended the ChildFund for the support, adding over 127 women will benefit from the project.

Alhagie Sanyang, the alkalo of Negie village, said that the over 1500 inhabitants of his village have suffered from lack of water over the past years, adding that the support could not have come at a better time.

Fatou Manneh, president of the women in Negie, said the borehole has made a significant change in their lives.

Ebrima Solo Sanyang, a Native of Negie village, said the project has already attracted lot of development for the village.

The officials also visited Saamasang Technical Upper and Senior Secondary School established through a community initiative.

Musa Baldeh, the school principal disclosed that the school still faces challenges in terms of infrastructure.

For his part, Sunkaru Jatta, the manager of Saama Kairo Federation, said the ChildFund 3 life stage project targets children with a specific focus on nutrition, health, child care and development of a safe and protective environment.