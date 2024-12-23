China and The Gambia: True and unwavering partners

- Advertisement -

By Mr Zhou Ningyu

On December 13th, The Standard (Aïcha: Tales From Sweden) published a lengthy article riddled with unsubstantiated claims, such as The Gambia being tied at the hands and feet because of debt owing to China, and the displacement of local jobs by Chinese workers. These accusations are contravening facts and misleading. On the contrary, China’s engagement with The Gambia has been beneficial for the nation’s social and economic progress, significantly contributing to job creation, infrastructure enhancement, and sustainable growth.

As people travel through The Gambia, they will discover a plethora of China Aid projects including the URR Road & Bridges and the International Conference Centre. What is often overlooked, or deliberately disregarded by those with malicious intent, is the reality that all these projects were granted by China without the encumbrance of debt. Since the resumption of diplomatic ties in 2016, there is only one project which has entailed a loan between the two countries—the Gambia National Broadband Network Project, which was backed by a concessionary loan in 2017, with favourable conditions such as low interest rates and extended repayment schedules. As per the Third Quarter Statistical Debt Bullet for 2024 released by The Gambia’s Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs, the loan from China constitutes a mere 2% of the country’s total external debt, a negligible fraction when contrasted with liabilities to other international lenders. Indeed, due to stable economic returns, the repayment of the National Broadband Network Project loan is proceeding as planned, imposing no significant financial strain on The Gambia. Thus, any accusation of China ensnaring The Gambia in a “debt trap” is either based on a misunderstanding or driven by ulterior motives.

- Advertisement -

I wish to draw readers’ attention back to the exclusive written interview granted by His Excellency, President Adama Barrow, to China Daily (reproduced in The Standard on 5th September 2024) prior to the FOCAC Summit. During the interview, President Barrow directly answered the question relating to ‘debt traps’ concerns on key infrastructure projects implemented by China in Africa, stating categorically, “Such (key infrastructure) projects have been instrumental in addressing some of our most pressing development challenges; The concerns about ‘debt traps’ are often based on misunderstandings or misrepresentations”. On this sensitive issue, the President’s remarks surely represent the most authoritative and trustworthy response.

Another unfounded assertion is the notion that Chinese workers are taking away jobs from Africa. This perspective fails to acknowledge the substantial employment opportunities that Chinese investments have generated across Africa, including within The Gambia. Data indicates that in the past three years alone, Chinese enterprises have generated over 1.1 million jobs for local Africans. It goes without mention that China Aid initiatives, such as the URR Roads & Bridges and the International Conference Center, have significantly contributed to local job creation. Chinese firms in The Gambia follow localized operation strategy and prioritise hiring the local workforce. For example, Longjian Road & Bridge and Huawei Gambia are employing a great quantity of local personal, and fostering local professional talents through good training. The Chinese presence also helps promote diverse sectors of the economy, notably through trade and investment. The local labor market reaps the benefits resulting from increased commercial activities, the development of related industries and improved household earnings. Recently, the vocational education and training collaboration between China and The Gambia has been significantly bolstered, and this development has been warmly welcomed from Gambian youth who are currently grappling with employment challenges.

In general, the Chinese efforts in the nation is far beyond provision of short-term assistance. It is part of broader efforts of supporting long-term economic and social development of the nation. Road, bridge, agriculture and energy infrastructure among others are critical to foster economic and social development, and Chinese support has been essential in modernising these areas. By implementing key projects, China is helping The Gambia build the foundation for sustainable growth, which is in line with The Gambia National Development Plan and welcomed by the Gambian people. China-Gambia cooperation is based on mutual respect, equality, win-win partnership and shared interests. Unlike certain foreign nations, which have historically inflicted deep harm on Africa through their disreputable legacy of colonization and have consistently tied their aid to internal political and economic policies of African countries, China has consistently prioritised helping Africa fulfill concrete development objectives and achieve self-generated sustainable development. China never attaches political strings to assistance to Africa and never seeks selfish political gains in investment and financing cooperation with Africa. This approach has rendered China the most trusted partner for The Gambia and other African countries.

- Advertisement -

China is currently collaborating closely with The Gambia to fully implement the outcomes of the FOCAC Summit, supporting each other’s efforts to achieve modernisation and bringing more tangible benefits to the people of both nations. A few weeks ago, the newest batch of food aid, valued at approximately 10 million RMB, arrived in the country. Medical supplies worth 7.3 million RMB have also been delivered to the Gambian Government to revitalise four inland medical centres. With support from China’s Global Development and South-South Cooperation Fund, and under the framework of the Global Development Initiative (GDI), the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies is implementing the project “Accelerate Malaria Elimination in The Gambia”, with an estimated cost of 15 million RMB.

An ancient Chinese proverb advises, “Stand upright and do not concern yourself if your shadow leans.” Irrespective of how others may disparage China-Africa cooperation, China persists as a steadfast partner to Africa, and the shared future of a China-Africa community will be bright.

Mr Zhou Ningyu is the Minister Counsellor and Deputy Head of Mission of the Chinese Embassy in The Gambia.