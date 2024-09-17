China Medical Team extends services to GID

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Saho

The 22nd batch of the China Medical Team has extended its services to the Gambia Immigration Department by offering them free medical checkups and treatment.

Among the areas that the activity had focused on were electro-cardiogram, physical examination on ultrasound and Traditional Chinese Medicine.

This was followed after GID’s request for a medical check-up and treatment from the Chinese doctors in The Gambia.

Fortunately, the team responded to the request and took their medical skills and expertise to the (GID) headquarters on Friday.

The Secretary General of the Federation of Chinese Communities and overseas Chinese, Ms.Yuan Lin, marked their service to them as another beautiful chapter of China-Gambia friendship, reaffirming their belief that “every consultation and treatment is a heartfelt transmission of China-Gambia friendship, and a closer bond between the hearts of the two peoples”

“Our medical team, equipped with both skills and compassion, has crossed the ocean to bring health and warmth to our friends in The Gambia. The Chinese Association, as one of the bridges connecting our two nations, continues to play an irreplaceable role. It not only fosters cultural exchange but also demonstrates the power of unity and mutual support in crucial moments”, Ms.Lin added.

The head of the China Medical Team, Cai Guiyang, expressed appreciation to the GID for trusting their service.

“Our team comprises members from various departments, covering neurology, general surgery, gynaecology, paediatric surgery, orthopaedics, Traditional Chinese Medicine, critical care medicine, anaesthesia and ultrasound, each bringing a wealth of expertise.

In recent days, I have visited here multiple times and have seen the serious, rigorous, and standardized work style of my friends here. I have also felt their friendliness and enthusiasm towards us. So, China medical team is pleased to provide high-quality health services to the good friends of the Gambia Immigration Department”, Dr. Guiyang highlighted.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Director at the Gambia Immigration Department, Hulay Jallow, said the health check-up came at the right time and therefore thanked the China Medical Team for their kind gesture and willingness to contribute to the wellbeing of the officers.

“Our immigration officers work tirelessly to ensure safety, security and smooth operation on our borders. They are often at the fore front of challenges and their health is vital to continue the success of their mission”, she said.