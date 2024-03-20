China supports Cuban government and opposes external interference

- Advertisement -

Beijing, March 18th China expressed its firm support for the Communist Party and government of Cuba in maintaining stability and opposed external interference on the island.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian also ratified support for the Cuban authorities in their efforts to improve the living conditions of the people of the largest of the Antilles.

“As a good friend, companion and brother of Cuba, China will continue to provide assistance to Cuba to overcome its current difficulties,” he added.

- Advertisement -

The spokesperson took the opportunity to point out that the United States’ long-term policy of a total blockade against the island has caused serious difficulties for the development of the Caribbean State and the livelihoods of its people.

In this sense, the Foreign Ministry reiterated its call to Washington to immediately lift all sanctions against Cuba and put an end to acts of interference.

The president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, denounced the day before that terrorist groups based in the United States encourage actions against the internal order of the country, taking advantage of the difficult situation that the Caribbean Island is experiencing.

- Advertisement -

The head of state also reported that several people have expressed their dissatisfaction with the deficit in the national electrical service and the distribution of food.

The enemies of the Cuban Revolution are trying to take advantage of this context for destabilizing purposes, the president explained on social network X.

The president reaffirmed that “in the midst of the conditions of a US blockade that seeks to suffocate us, we will continue working in peace to get out of this situation.”