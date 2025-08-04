Chinese embassy unveils scholarships for Gambians at Bantaba

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

The Chinese Embassy in The Gambia hosted the 7th edition of its Bantaba on Wednesday, celebrating recipients of Chinese government scholarships and highlighting the ongoing cultural exchange between China and The Gambia.

The event, held at the Chinese Embassy, brought together students, government officials and cultural representatives to commemorate the strong ties between the two nations.

The Chinese ambassador to The Gambia, Liu Ji, addressed the gathering stressing the importance of the China-Gambia relationship.

“Today, we also take this occasion to issue a certificate of admission to this year’s first group of recipients of Chinese government scholarships in diverse fields of study, including medicine, agriculture and information technology among others, the ambassador said.

Ambassador Liu also underscored the significance of the upcoming 10th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and The Gambia, emphasising the need to strengthen the political, economic and social foundations of their partnership.

“Your performance in China will be a highlight and a landmark of our bilateral cultural exchange,” Ambassador Liu noted.

Professor Pierre Gomez, the Minister of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology, expressed gratitude for the support from the Chinese Embassy and the Chinese government.

“I commend the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China for organising this meaningful gathering which captures the true spirit of Bantaba,” he said.

Professor Gomez also congratulated the scholarship recipients, urging them to represent The Gambia with pride and serve as bridges of understanding between the two nations.

Momodou Lamin Choi, one of the scholarship recipients, shared his excitement and gratitude. “I’m deeply grateful for this opportunity, not only as an individual, but as a young Gambian committed to deepening the ties of friendship and cooperation between our two countries,” he said.

The event concluded with Gambians who recently visited China sharing their experiences, describing them as “unforgettable and transformative.”