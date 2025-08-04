Gambia wins Norway Cup Under-17 title

- Advertisement -

The Tijan Jaiteh Football Academy, representing The Gambia in the prestigious Norway Cup, has won the Under -17 category in this year’s championship which ended on Saturday.

This is the second time the Gambian representative won a title in this event which is the world’s biggest youth football gathering.

In 2023, the team won the Under-16 title. In Saturday’s final, the Gambian team beat Blindheim IL 5-0 to lift the trophy in the Under-17 category.

Tijan Jaiteh, a former Gambia international footballer and founder of the academy congratulated his coach and technical team for the team’s success.

“I am grateful to the Gambia government through the ministry of youth sports and all those who have supported the team,” Jaiteh, who is also a goodwill sports ambassador said.