5 GRA staff enrolled as legal practitioners

On Wednesday, 30th July 2025, five members of staff from various departments within the Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) were formally enrolled as Legal Practitioners by the Hon Chief Justice of The Gambia, Hassan B. Jallow. The staff were admitted to the Bar following their successful completion of the Bar Examinations and one year of mandatory pupillage under the supervision of the Attorney General, Chambers and Ministry of Justice.

Their enrollment brings the total number of Legal Practitioners within the GRA to twelve, reflecting the Authority’s growing legal capacity and continued investment in professional development. The new legal practitioners were among fifty-seven candidates enrolled as Barristers and Solicitors of the Supreme Court of the Gambia, in line with the Legal Practitioners Act, 2016.

The enrollment ceremony, held at the High Court complex in Banjul, marked a significant milestone in the lives of the candidates, who were declared fit and proper by the General Legal Council after a rigorous assessment of their qualifications and character.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Hon Chief Justice congratulate critical role they play in upholding the rule of law and protecting the rights of citizens. He urged them to serve with integrity, competence, and unwavering commitment to justice.

Also addressing the gathering, the President of the Gambia Bar Association extended her heartfelt congratulations to the new legal practitioners. She emphasized the immense responsibility that accompanies the privilege of being admitted to the Bar, urging the entrants to uphold the noble traditions of the legal profession.

She reminded them that the legal profession is founded on core values such as honesty, integrity, diligence, and a steadfast commitment to justice. “The acts or omissions of a lawyer in the execution of their professional duties,” she said, “can have profound consequences on the lives, rights, and property of individuals—some of whom may be vulnerable members of our society. It is, therefore, incumbent upon every legal practitioner to approach their duties with the highest sense of responsibility, ethical standards, and compassion.”

She further encouraged the new practitioners to remain guided by their oath and to view their practice not merely as a profession, but as a service to society—one that demands both intellectual rigour and moral uprightness. She expressed confidence in their ability to positively contribute to the legal landscape of The Gambia, especially as many of them enter public service roles where the law serves as a critical tool for development, justice, and accountability.

The event was attended by senior members of the judiciary, legal practitioners, family members, and friends of the enrolled candidates. It served not only as a celebration of academic and professional achievement but also as a solemn reminder of the weighty responsibilities borne by those who wear the robes of justice.