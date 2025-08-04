UDP diaspora raises over $111K at Seattle convention

- Advertisement -

The main opposition United Democratic Party (UDP) held its second diaspora convention in Seattle, Washington State, USA, on Saturday, 2nd August 2025, drawing party faithful from across North America in a powerful show of unity, purpose, and political resolve ahead of The Gambia’s 2026 presidential elections.

The high-profile event was attended by the Party Leader and Secretary General, Ousainu Darboe, along with the mayor of Kanifing Municipality, Talib Ahmed Bensouda, and the chairman of the Mansakonko Area Council Landing B Sanneh.

The convention, which was as much a political rally as it was a fundraising effort, succeeded in mobilising both morale and material support. By the end of the night, more than $111,000 was raised in contributions and pledges by diaspora members and supporters—an amount that underscores the strong financial and moral commitment of Gambians abroad to the UDP cause.

Addressing the gathering, HE Darboe praised the UDP Diaspora for their steadfast dedication and generosity. “Your commitment is not only appreciated—it is inspiring. This support sends a strong signal that the UDP is not just a national force, but a global movement committed to democratic progress and national development,” he told his party stalwarts.

Mayor Bensouda and Chairman Sanneh both delivered rousing speeches, commending the energy and organisational strength of the UDP Diaspora chapters. They urged members to continue mobilising support and to remain actively involved as the party intensifies its preparations for the upcoming presidential contest.

“This is just one of several fundraising events planned by the party—both in the diaspora and within The Gambia—as we prepare for 2026,” a party official said. “The funds raised will directly support the party’s operations, logistics, grassroots outreach, and campaign efforts in the months ahead.”

The Seattle convention marked a pivotal moment for the UDP, not only in terms of financial mobilization but also in demonstrating the strength of the party’s global network and the confidence its supporters have in its leadership and vision for The Gambia.

As the 2026 elections draw near, the UDP continues to present itself as a united and forward-looking political force, committed to building a better, more inclusive Gambia.

UDP media