Chinese Spring festival opens with national Kung-fu championship

- Advertisement -

By Sirrah Touray

The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in The Gambia, in partnership with the National Sports Council and the Gambia Kung-fu Wushu Federation, hosted a vibrant national Kung-fu and Wushu tournament in Serekunda East, blending sport, culture and diplomacy.

The event, held as part of celebrations marking the Chinese Spring Festival, drew participants from across the country following regional competitions that extended beyond the Greater Banjul Area to rural communities.

- Advertisement -

The president of the Gambia Kung-fu Wushu Federation, Alieu Bah, said the growth of Kung Fu in The Gambia demonstrates young people’s appetite for discipline-driven sports but stressed the urgent need for improved facilities for combat sports. “Combat sports do not have their own dedicated facility. We continue to rely on shared spaces, but the passion and commitment of these young athletes show that the sport deserves greater investment,” Bah said.

Representing the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Independence Stadium Manager Ebrima M Manneh, reaffirmed government’s commitment to inclusive sports development. “While football receives significant attention, the Ministry is committed to supporting all sporting disciplines,” Manneh stated. “We place athlete welfare at the centre of development and continue to improve infrastructure to strengthen the national sports ecosystem,” he said.

The deputy ambassador of China to The Gambia, Zhao Shan Shan, described the tournament as both a sporting and cultural celebration. “This is not only a national competition; it is also a celebration of the Chinese Spring Festival, one of the most important festivals in China,” he said. Zhao revealed that messages of goodwill were recently exchanged between President Adama Barrow and President Xi Jinping in recognition of the Spring Festival and The Gambia’s Independence celebrations. He also highlighted that this year marks the 10th anniversary of the resumption of diplomatic ties between China and The Gambia.

- Advertisement -

“We are now strategic partners. What we must do is translate this partnership into concrete cooperation at the grassroots level,” Zhao said. “Supporting sports and cultural exchanges is one way to deepen mutual understanding between our peoples.” He added that the Chinese Embassy will continue to promote initiatives that encourage youth participation and people-to-people engagement.

The atmosphere at the venue was energetic as young martial artists demonstrated precision, agility and discipline before an enthusiastic crowd. Cultural performances by members of the Chinese community further underscored the spirit of cooperation and exchange that defined the event.

Stakeholders described the tournament as a symbol of growing bilateral collaboration, showing how sport can serve as a bridge between nations while providing Gambian youth with platforms to showcase talent and build character.