New movement formed to lead governance transformation in Gambia

By Sirrah Touray

The newly launched Belief for National Transformation (BNT) has called on Gambians to actively participate in shaping the country’s future, citing concerns over youth migration, underdevelopment, and systemic governance challenges. Unveiling its vision at a press conference on Friday, the movement announced an ongoing process to recruit a 30-member governing council, representing all local government areas.

Modu Mbaye, member of BNT, highlighted key findings from their recent research, noting that over 76% of Gambians believe the nation is heading in the wrong direction, while more than 63% of youths plan to leave the country.

Mbaye pointed to structural weaknesses in governance, including the concentration of power, underfunded institutions and political patronage as major factors hindering development. “The Gambia possesses significant advantages, including fertile land and rich waterways, yet we rely heavily on food imports, and many young people are compelled to seek opportunities abroad,” Mbaye said.

He added that BNT’s approach is grounded in collective leadership, transparency, and evidence based policy rather than traditional top down political models.

Mbaye emphasised that the movement is not focused on any specific election cycle. “True transformation does not happen in election cycles. It happens over generations,” he said, adding that BNT seeks to empower citizens, strengthen institutions, and build systems that promote youth engagement, economic development, and accountability. Mbaye concluded by stressing that the movement seeks to transform systems, not just leaders, and called on Gambians to take an active role in shaping the nation’s future.

The movement invited all Gambians including youth, farmers, teachers, civil servants, entrepreneurs, and diaspora members to contribute to national development through active engagement with BNT initiatives. The group plans to hold town halls in all local government areas, establish sectorial working groups, and engage with civil society organisations to ensure inclusive participation.