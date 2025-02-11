CJ appeals for inclusion of judiciary’s recommendations in draft constitution

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

Chief Justice Hassan Jallow has appealed for the 2024 Draft Constitution to reflect the amendments and recommendations proffered by the judiciary.

Delivering a statement at the opening of the 2025 year on Sunday at the Banjul law court, Justice Hassan Jallow remarked: “We have conveyed our observations as regards some provisions in the draft relating to the administration of justice which in our view can impact the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary. Accordingly, we have summited recommendations for amendments to the draft, which in our view, will help us as a nation strengthen the framework for good governance and we appeal for a favourable consideration of our recommendations by all those engaged in the constitution making process.”

He did not specify what the recommendations are but they are believed to include remunerations and other entitlements for judicial officers.

Justice Jallow added that the judiciary is “greatly conscious of the great governance enterprise which the nation has embarked which is the proposed adoption of a new constitution for The Gambia”.

He noted that a constitution is the most important legal instrument for any nation and when properly drafted, it can provide an enduring framework for effective government, good governance, peace and progress.

Additionally, he said: “The judiciary welcomes efforts in this direction, it cannot be oblivious to this process but not only is the judiciary a stakeholder, it occupies an important role in the constitution drafting process”.

He also thanked the President for his commitment to justice and to the rule of law, and for accepting the recommendation of the Judicial Service Commission, making the necessary appointments to fill in the vacancies in the high court.