Gambia urged to summon OIC emergency meeting over US-Israel Gaza plan

Foreign Affairs Minister Mamadou Tangara has promised to coordinate an emergency ministerial meeting of Organisation Islamic Cooperation member states to address the US-Israel plot to cleanse Palestinians from Gaza.

Last week, US President Donald Trump announced that he wanted the US take “ownership” of Gaza after the war and turn it into a “riviera of the Middle East”. Trump made the suggestion during a news conference at the White House with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“The US will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a good job with it too,” Trump said. “We will own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site, level the site, and get rid of the destroyed buildings, level it out, create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs.”

His announcement has since been met with strong condemnation from around the world.

Concerned about the announcement, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi denounced the US-Israeli plot to ethnically cleanse Palestinians from Gaza, urging the international community to strongly oppose the scheme.

According to Iran’s Mehr News, in a telephone conversation with his Gambian counterpart Mamadou Tangara late on Sunday, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi strongly condemned the US-Israeli plot of ethnically cleansing Palestinians from Gaza.

The Gambia currently holds the rotating presidency of the OIC. During the conversation, the two sides discussed the latest developments in occupied Palestinian territories and Gaza.

Araghchi condemned the dangerous and criminal US-Israeli plot to forcibly remove Palestinians from their homeland, describing this inhumane plan as contrary to all international principles and regulations. He emphasised the necessity for the international community to firmly oppose it.

The senior Iranian diplomat highlighted his discussions with the OIC secretary general and his counterparts from Arab and Muslim nations and urged The Gambia to make efforts to convene an emergency meeting of the organisation’s foreign ministers to address the issue as soon as possible.

Responding to his counterpart’s concerns, Minister Tangara praised Iran’s attention to the Palestinian issue and welcomed Iran’s proposal for an emergency meeting of the foreign ministers of the OIC member countries. He added that he would consult and coordinate with other OIC member countries regarding this issue.