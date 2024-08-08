Club Foire graduates 35 students in tailoring, fashion design

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Club Foire skills training center has recently graduated 35 students in tailoring and fashion designing at a ceremony held at Fajara Beach Hotel.

The theme of the graduation focused on educating and empowering women and youth.

The skills training center was founded in 2011 by visionary Gambian women entrepreneurs which aims to empower women and girls by offering them opportunities to realize their potential.

In her welcoming remarks, Fatou Njie, the principal, said over the years the center has provided skills in tailoring to help address the challenges faced by teenagers. “We stand committed to the provision of employable skills to youth, to keep the youth off the streets as well as eradicate poverty”.

She added that the skills center creates self-employment and more job opportunities, and this contributes to the nation’s economic growth.

Aja Saffie Savage, the president of Club Foire Association, said: “Today we are gathered here to witness the graduation ceremony of these girls who have successfully completed their field of study in tailoring.”

Minyan Jobe, the Coordinator of Plymooth Banjul Rally, offered guidance to the graduates entering the job market.

“This is only the beginning, you have a lot ahead of you. What you have gotten from your teachers is the basis. They are giving you the beginning; they have trained you to prepare yourself for the future. When you go out there in the job market, doing your own businesses, you will be confronted with more challenges. We are hoping that what you learn from Club Foire will prepare you for those and it gives you the requisite that you need in various disciplines that you choose for yourself.”

Adel Sock, the President of Fajara Rotary Club, who also doubles as the Guest Speaker of the event, advised the graduates to always consult their elders, listen to them because they have wisdom.

“Don’t beat yourself up if you make a mistake and something goes wrong. You know, don’t beat yourself up about it, learn from it. Remember you’re a child of the universe”.

In her vote of thanks, Haddy Kah, a graduate, encouraged her fellow graduates to stay committed.

The graduation ceremony also featured an exhibition of various outfits sewed by graduates as well as a cultural display by the current students of the skills center.