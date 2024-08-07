GAMBIA’S LAST MEDAL HOPE IS IN TAEKWONDO

- Advertisement -

The Gambia’s hope for a possible first Olympics medal at the Paris Games now rests on the shoulders of Taekwondo super star Alasan Ann in the men’s 81kg fight on August 10.

Ann is the first Gambian athlete to qualify to the Olympic Games in Taekwondo and will dream of becoming the first Gambian to win an Olympic medal. That may be a tall order but the 23 year old never shy away from taking challenges.

In February, Ann became the first athlete representing The Gambia to qualify for the Olympics in taekwondo. Though he was born in the U.S., Ann meets the criteria to represent The Gambia because his father hails from the African country.

“It was insane, really,” Ann says of qualifying. “I couldn’t believe it. I was in shock. It’s an honor to be able to compete,” Ann said, adding, “I’m excited to show what I can do.”

Meanwhile, the GNOC president Beatrice Allen and some board members visited Gambian athletes at the Paris 2024 Olympic village.

The president reaffirmed her committee’s continuous support to athlete development and urged national sport associations to plan ahead of events and work closely with the GNOC.

Allen thanked the Government of The Gambia for its support and collaboration and commended the athletes for their commitment and service to the country.