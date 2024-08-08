Ostend-Banjul initiative adds 1,000 trees to greening project in capital

- Advertisement -

By Aminata S Kuyateh

In a continued effort to combat climate change and promote urban greening, the City Link Ostend-Banjul initiative in partnership with Ostend City Council with funding from the European Union on Saturday successfully planted an additional 1,000 coconut trees around the beach side in Banjul.

This brings the total number of trees planted under the “planting trees to save Banjul” project to 5,500. The project has planted 4,500 coconut trees over the years and added another 1,000 coconut trees to mitigate the effects of climate change. The 3.1-million-euro project was funded by the European Union delegation to the Gambia, is a significant step towards creating a greener and more sustainable urban environment.

The event brought together stakeholders, the Gambia red cross society, the navy, participants and members of the Banjul community to clean and plant 1000 coconut trees around the beach side.

The initiative, which began in 2020, with the goal of enhancing the ecological landscape of Banjul, has seen remarkable progress since inception. The recent addition of 1,000 trees marks a milestone in the project’s efforts to improve air quality, provide shade and beautify the beach.

The collaborative effort between the cities of Ostend and Banjul highlights the importance of international partnerships in addressing global environmental challenges.

Deputy Mayor of Banjul, Abdou Aziz Gaye, expressed gratitude to the EU for their unwavering support. This project is not just about planting trees; it’s about securing a healthier future for our city and its residents. The tree plant today will provide countless benefits for generations to come.

He urged the residents of Banjul to take the ownership of the planted trees and amidst efforts to create a conducive environment.

Tarik Kubach, EU rep emphasized the European union’s commitment to environmental sustainability. The EU is proud to support initiatives that foster environmental stewardship and resilience. Planting trees is a tangible action that can impact on mitigating the effects of climate change.

Ousman Jobe, project coordinator, said trees play a crucial role in urban areas by reducing heat, absorbing pollutants and providing habitats for wildlife. “This is about the coconut trees on the beach, which we have spent a lot of fortune, in order to maintain them.

These trees are planted here so we can save the beach from sea erosion. Also for the beach to be environmentally friendly, and not only that, it can also serve as an economic working potential for those who are working here. However, this greening is in three aspects, where we have the coconut trees on the beach, we have the inner city and we also have the mangroves”, he concluded.

Annette Camara, communication officer of Ostend project, called on the general public and beach goers to protect and use the beach appropriately. “These trees cost money and human resources that are invested in these plants really are huge. We will appreciate it if the security patrol continues. Also we thanked Crab Island women gardeners, the youth groups and all the security sectors for their tremendous efforts to be part of the annual tree planting exercise”, she said.

With the continued support of the European Union and the dedication of both Ostend and Banjul, the vision of a greener, more resilient Banjul is becoming a reality. The “planting trees to save Banjul” project stands as a beacon of hope and progress in the fight against climate change and environmental degradation.