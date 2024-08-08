DCAF launches 5-month project for GFRS

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Geneva Center for Security Sector Governance (DCAF) has on Monday launched a 5-month project for The Gambia Fire and Rescue Services (GFRS) at Ocean Bay Hotel.

The project is aimed at supporting the Gambia Fire and Rescue Services. It is funded by the French Government and implemented by DCAF.

- Advertisement -

The project is dedicated to developing Building Regulations and Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) Regulations for the GFRS. This initiative is a critical step in enhancing the safety and security of the nation.

Ken Isaac, from the DCAF Banjul Head Office, said the organisation is dedicated to enhancing security through more effective and accountable security and justice systems.

“We are operating in 15 permanent offices across 70 countries, and with experts from 40 nations. DCAF upholds principles of impartiality, local ownership, inclusive participation, and gender equality.”

- Advertisement -

He added that DCAF has supported the government of The Gambia in a number of areas, including developing the Internal Security Policy, coordinating and drafting the Immigration Bill, preparing the National Security Sector Coordination Model and designing the Integrated Border Management Concept.

“Additionally, we have provided capacity-building support to the Gambia Police Force (GPF), Gambia Immigration Department (GID), Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) and oversight actors including the Ministry of Interior, Office of the National Security, and Civil Society.”

He expressed profound appreciation to the French Government for their investment in The Gambia.

Mariama Jorbateh, Deputy Chief Fire Officer, said this capacity building is not only timely but also highly relevant to their daily operations.

“The timing of this training couldn’t be more opportune, given the rapid development and modern infrastructural advancements in The Gambia. Rest assured, this endeavor will bridge knowledge gaps and enhance the efficiency of service delivery by Gambia Fire and Rescue Services personnel.”

She added that the intervention of DCAF in the whole exercise is of paramount importance to the Gambia Fire and Rescue Service and the general public.

“We pledge that the knowledge acquired during this week-long training will significantly enhance our ability to render effective and efficient service delivery to the citizenry.”

MG Philippe Boutinaud, Security and Strategy Advisor to the DCAF Director in Geneva, said:

“Over the course of this week, we’ll be developing the first stage of the project by drafting two regulations as requested by the GFRS. I need to better understand your needs to better support you, and I’m sure that the dialogue in our workshop will be instrumental in providing good and effective regulations. The second step, later this year or early in 2025, will be the development of an Operations Guidance Manual.

I am convinced that, collectively, we will be able to improve GFRS structures and procedures.”

Abraham Mendy, Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Interior, said: “This project is not just a testament to the continued support from DCAF and the French Government but also a critical step towards ensuring the safety and security of our citizens. The development of Building Regulations and Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) Regulations is of great importance. These regulations will provide a framework for the design, construction, and safety of buildings intended for public use. They will ensure fire measures are in place and that there are clear guidelines for the inspection, storage, movement, and usage of LPG.”

Ismaila Jadama, Petroleum Quality Assurance Manager, said LPG serves as a vital energy source for households, businesses, and industries alike. However, the handling and storage of this resource presents significant challenges and risks.

“Our foremost priority is the safety and well-being of our citizens and the protection of our environment. To this end, we are committed to developing regulations that uphold the highest standards of safety and efficiency.”