Coach Abdou ‘T-Boy’ Jammeh is now ready to face Burkina Faso in the qualifiers of the African Under- 23 Championship which is also a route to the summer Olympic Games in France next year. He will first guide his team against Burkina Faso in Cotonou, Benin before the return leg in Morocco. Both Burkina Faso and The Gambia have no standard stadia to host the matches. Opposite is the squad list: