Coalition for System Change convenes opposition alliance talks

By Aminata Kuyateh

The Coalition for System Change recently convened a meeting of opposition parties in a bid to forge a broad alliance to face President Barrow in next year’s election.

About six political parties and civil society groups, (as observers) took part in the discussions.

They include NUP, APP-Sobeyaa, GDC, GRDP, PTP, and PPA.

However UDP and PDOIS were notable absentees, as well as the UMC of Talib Bensouda.

The meeting, dubbed the national consultative meeting, is aimed at building a single political alliance ahead of the 2026 to 2028 electoral cycle. The proposed alliance seeks to unite opposition parties, and other interest groups under one umbrella to contest presidential, parliamentary and local government elections, with discussions focusing on shared priorities, a clear framework and timelines.

Speaking at the engagement, Essa Mbye Faal, leader of APP- Sobeyaa, described the country as being at a critical crossroads, citing inequality, rising living costs, failing services and corruption. He blamed poor outcomes on the existing system and warned that a divided opposition weakens prospects for reform. “Only a united opposition with a clear purpose can confront entrenched incumbency and deliver lasting change,” he said.

Lamin J Darbo, leader of the National Unity Party, traced the failure of past alliances to weak institutions and leaders treating parties as personal property.

He argued that removing an incumbent without restructuring the system would only reproduce the same problems, insisting that sustainable progress depends on building accountable and democratic institutions through a credible coalition government.

