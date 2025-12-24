Money and safety: Securing spaces where cash circulates

- Advertisement -

Wherever money circulates, risk follows. Markets, banks, forex bureaus, shops, fuel stations and even mobile money kiosks have become attractive targets for criminals.

Ensuring safety and security in such areas is therefore not optional; it is a shared responsibility that demands coordinated action from government, businesses, organisations and individuals.

The government has the primary duty to provide a secure environment. This begins with effective policing: regular patrols in commercial zones, rapid response units, and intelligence-led crime prevention. Installing streetlights, CCTV cameras and emergency call points in busy money-handling areas can deter crime.

Strong laws against armed robbery, fraud and money laundering, coupled with swift prosecution, also send a clear message that crime will not pay.

Businesses and organisations must complement government efforts. They should invest in basic security infrastructure such as surveillance cameras, alarm systems, safes and trained security personnel.

Reducing heavy cash transactions through digital payments can significantly lower risk. Staff should be trained in cash-handling procedures, emergency response and personal safety. Simple measures like varying cash transfer times and routes can prevent predictable patterns that criminals exploit.

Financial institutions and mobile money operators have a special role to play. They must strengthen transaction monitoring, improve agent security, and educate customers on safe practices. Well-designed premises, clear visibility and panic buttons can make a crucial difference during emergencies.

Individuals, too, are not powerless. Avoiding unnecessary display of cash, being alert to surroundings, and reporting suspicious activities can help prevent crime. Community cooperation, neighbours looking out for one another and sharing information, remains one of the strongest deterrents to criminal activity.

Ultimately, safety in money-circulating areas is a collective investment. When government provides leadership, businesses act responsibly, organisations enforce standards and individuals stay vigilant, economic spaces become safer. Without security, commerce suffers; with it, confidence grows, and society as a whole benefits.