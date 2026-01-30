Coalition For System Change partners PAC

- Advertisement -

The Coalition For System Change and People’s Alliance For Change have agreed in principle to collaborate in an effort to strengthen their resolve of bringing political parties and civil society groups who share their values under one umbrella to form a grand coalition following an executive meeting on January 25th, 2026.

CSC based in the United States with members both abroad and in The Gambia, and PAC with the same overarching goal which is to defeat President Adama Barrow in the presidential elections to be held on December 5th, 2026.

“Our aims and objectives are mostly aligned. For context, we both believe that the country is heading in the wrong direction and this government does not have the interest or the competence to improve lives of Gambians and that reforms that were the sole aim of the 2016 Coalition for which Adama Barrow was elected have not been fulfilled or implemented,” the groups said.

According to them, corruption is rampant and the country’s resources are being mismanaged with impunity.

“That crime, rising youth death using the backway, drug trafficking, unemployment, failed institutions, high cost of living, police abuse and suppression of people’s rights using the Public Order Act are a major drag on our economy and prosperity and divisive politics is creating a toxic and dangerous phenomenon in our country.”

The vice chair of CSC Joe Sambou said: “We are not in any competition for a better Gambia, but rather complementing our efforts because our aims and objectives are similar.”

Papa Jagne, the Chair of PAC also noted: “Trust and speaking with one voice or creating that unifying factor is what we need to show people that we’re confident about our work and our objectives.”