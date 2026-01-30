Energy Minister highlights sector developments

- Advertisement -

By Anna Marie Valentine

The Minister of Petroleum, Energy and Mines, Nani Juwara, has stated that the government is currently subsidising about D1 billion to prevent the National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC) from increasing electricity tariffs for the benefit of all Gambians. He noted that while this support has helped keep tariffs stable, the country is gradually moving towards renewable energy, which is cheaper and more efficient than relying on generators.

Speaking on GRTS Radio, the Minister said that in many countries, the debate around electricity focuses more on price than access. He referred to countries such as Kenya, where people have protested over high electricity costs. According to him, due to government investment, electricity in The Gambia is not as expensive as in many other West African countries.

Hon Juwara explained that Senegal is producing electricity from hydro and solar energy, yet tariffs there remain high. He stressed that The Gambia wants to avoid such high tariffs and ensure electricity is affordable for the average Gambian. He revealed that the tender process for the 50-megawatt solar project in Jarra Soma is ongoing. He added that the government has two key targets: to achieve universal access to electricity by the end of 2026, and to provide reasonably priced electricity for all Gambians.

On whether the current system can meet growing demand, the Minister said that as demand increases, electricity supply must also increase. He explained that cheaper electricity attracts more investors, which leads to higher demand. He cited the Banjul transformer, which reached its capacity due to the number of factories connected to it. Originally rated at 10MVA, it had to be doubled. He also mentioned the Turntable transformer, which had to be upgraded from 15MVA to 30MVA within ten years due to rising demand and the construction of new hotels in the area.

The Minister further pointed out that changes in the lifestyle of Gambians are also contributing to increased electricity demand. He said improved living conditions and the growing use of electrical appliances in households are placing more pressure on the power supply.

On petroleum exploration, Hon Juwara said the government wants Gambians to benefit from petrol resources, but this requires heavy investment. He explained that drilling for oil in The Gambia began in the 1960s, with the first generation of oil wells. The most recent wells were drilled in 2018 and 2022. He noted that drilling costs millions of dollars and that some countries have drilled for many years without discovering oil. However, he expressed hope, especially as neighbouring Senegal has discovered oil. He added that a deal has recently been signed with an experienced company for exploration, stressing that while The Gambia does not yet have oil, prospects remain.

Addressing concerns about dredging activities in Banjul, the Minister assured the public that environmental issues are taken seriously. He stressed that responsible institutions, such as the National Environment Agency (NEA), assess environmental impacts before licences are granted. According to him, companies must receive NEA approval before dredging can take place. He confirmed that the NEA has approved the sand dredging in Banjul and found it to be safe.

On community involvement, Minister Juwara said local communities are involved even before licences are issued. He explained that community approval is required before applications reach the NEA or the Geological Department. He added that there is a checklist that must be completed before the licensing process begins, and even small quarries in rural areas must obtain landowner and community consent.

Highlighting achievements in his sector, the Minister said there is now greater stability in the power supply. He announced that many districts from Njongon to the Central River Region (CRR), Upper River Region (URR), North Bank Region (NBR) and West Coast Region (WCR) will receive electricity for the first time, highlighting the upcoming inaugurations of the NAWEC Electricity Access Projects by the President, scheduled from the 7th to the 15th of February 2026. He thanked God and expressed appreciation to President Adama Barrow for his commitment to improving the lives of Gambians.

Hon Juwara also spoke on water supply, saying that although electricity has received much attention, important water projects are also underway. He highlighted WASIB, which focuses on restoring water supply in the Greater Banjul Area (GBA) through borehole drilling and the construction of new water treatment plants. Under the Gambia Electricity Restoration and Modernisation Project (GERMP), with support from the World Bank, twelve boreholes will be drilled in the GBA, along with others in rural areas.

He further disclosed that the OIC is providing 22.5 million dollars to support additional water supply in the GBA. Water treatment plants are being constructed in Sanyang, with a storage capacity of 1.5 million litres, and in Salagi, where a one million litre tank will be built to boost supply.

The Minister concluded by saying that the separation of NAWEC will allow each entity to focus on its core responsibilities. He explained that the water business unit will focus fully on water-related issues, while the electricity unit will focus on power supply, a move expected to improve service delivery in both sectors.