COMMONWEALTH SPORT KING’S BATON REACHES GAMBIA

- Advertisement -

The King’s Baton Relay (formerly known as the Queen’s Baton Relay) a symbolic and unifying event organised by the Commonwealth Sport (Commonwealth Games Federation) in the lead-up to the Commonwealth Games, has reached The Gambia. The Baton launched last March by the King Charles will travel to all 74 Commonwealth countries. It will stay in the Gambia until the 18th October when it would be handed over to The British High Commission for onward transmission to another Commonwealth country.

Yesterday the Baton was formally presented to the Gambia government through the minister of sports Bakary Badjie.

A series of events will follow including the formal race expected to be led by the president or vice president.

- Advertisement -

Presenting the Baton to the minister, Bakary Jammeh, vice president of the Gambia National Olympic Committee which coordinates Gambia’s participation in Commonwealth Games said the purpose of the King’s Baton relay is to promote unity across the Commonwealth.

“The Baton travels through all Commonwealth nations and territories, symbolising the shared values, friendship, and connection among the 56 member states”, he informed the gathering.

Jammeh who is the focal person for Commonwealth Games in The Gambia said each stop on the relay highlights the unique culture, traditions, and heritage of the host nation or territory, promoting mutual understanding and respect among Commonwealth peoples.

- Advertisement -

“The baton serves as a prelude to the Games, generating excitement, awareness, and engagement ahead of the main sporting event.”

“For us in The Gambia, we are once again honoured and please to once again welcome the Baton into the “Smiling Coast of Africa” for a weeklong celebration of spreading the Spirit of the Commonwealth and Commonwealth Games,” Mr Jammeh said.