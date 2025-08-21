Consumer protection commission asks Pura to rescind internet data price regulation policy

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

The Gambia Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (GCCPC) has expressed strong opposition to the recent decision by the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) to introduce price regulation on internet data services.

According to the GCCPC, this move will prevent consumers from benefiting from unfettered competition among GSM operators.

In a press statement yesterday, the GCCPC noted that the recent intense competition among operators has driven data prices to their lowest levels ever, making them more affordable for vulnerable consumers and small businesses.

“This Commission believes that the introduction of price regulation will prevent consumers from benefiting from unfettered competition,” the statement read.

The GCCPC argued that regulatory interventions risk undermining the gains of open market rivalry, where businesses compete on price, quality, and service innovation to the benefit of consumers.

While acknowledging concerns about network quality during the price war, the Commission believes that raising consumer prices through regulation punishes consumers instead of addressing structural and investment issues within the sector.

It called on Pura to rescind the policy in favour of approaches that promote both affordable pricing and quality improvement.