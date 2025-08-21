New taskforce set up for Kartong, Gunjur land dispute

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

The Standard has been reliably informed that a meeting between the elders of Kartong, the Governor of the West Coast Region and the Minister of Lands, Hamat Bah took place a few days ago to discuss the Kartong, Gunjur land demarcation issue.

Our sources said the meeting was convened after the governor received an urgent call from President Adama Barrow instructing him to gather the elders of Kartong to discuss the issue, following a protest by residents of Kartong over the matter.

At the meeting, an agreement was reached to dissolve the existing taskforce and form a new one.

“The new taskforce will comprise 2 people from Kartong, Berending and Gunjur, and two more people representating the Ministry of Justice and other parties involved. Their task will be to review all documents and come up with a new report,” our source said.

However according to one Mustapha Manneh, a native of Kartong, a disagreement arose over whether the ‘Peg Law’ used to demarcate the land would be removed, with the government officials insisting it would not be removed, which the people of Kartong strongly objected to.

“The people of Kartong have now said if the Peg Law is not removed they will go to court,” Manneh told The Standard.