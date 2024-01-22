Continental meeting of solidarity with Cuba ends in South Africa

- Advertisement -

White River, South Africa, Jan 19 (Prensa Latina) With the adoption of an action plan and a final declaration by 245 delegates from 28 nations, the 7th African Continental Meeting of Solidarity with Cuba ended in this city on Wednesday.

The actions to strengthen cooperation with Cuba include education, healthcare, science, and technology; Pan-African solidarity; economic cooperation; and people-to-people solidarity.

Also, initiatives related to government-to-government and diplomatic relations, culture, women, and youth.

- Advertisement -

The call for additional efforts in the struggle for a peaceful and just world order stands out among the proposals made by the delegates.

Consistent with their continued condemnation of the US blockade against Cuba, its extraterritorial effects, and the illegal foreign occupation of Guantanamo Bay, the participants adopted, among other measures, to stay united to raise awareness and intensify peaceful political protests directed at US embassies.

These measures will be based on denouncing the unjust and illegal US blockade against Cuba with its extraterritorial effects and the US naval base in the illegally occupied Cuban territory of Guantanamo.

- Advertisement -

The delegates will also denounce the US regime change agenda and other destabilizing mechanisms directed against Cuba, as well as Cuba’s removal from the unilateral list where Washington has placed it for allegedly supporting terrorism.

Participants in the event pledged to deepen cooperation between Cuba and Africa in several sectors, including trade, investment, financial relations, healthcare, education, agriculture, infrastructure development and maintenance, energy, science, and technology.

In their Final Declaration, attendees called for cooperation with the BRICS countries in search of alternative international monetary and payment systems, including interbank systems with Cuba.