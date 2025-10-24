Convention centre clarifies there was no LGBTQ+ event

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

The Sir Dawda Jawara International Conference Centre (SDKJ-ICC) has clarified that no LGBTQIA+ event was held at its premises as part of the 85th African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights meeting earlier this week.

In a press statement, the Banjul International Convention Centre clarified that some banners and promotional materials were displayed by the Pan-Africa ILGA and these were unauthorised and were later removed.

The convention centre management stated: “It has been established, that the roll-up banners seen at the SDKJ-ICC and widely shared on social media were displayed by a LGBTQ+ group known as the Pan Africa ILGA. Upon enquiry by management, it was found that ILGA was neither accredited by the ACHPR nor registered with the SDKJ-ICC for any meeting or event. Thus, no such meeting or event took place at the centre.”

The convention centre said it is committed to upholding the laws of The Gambia, which have strict penalties against same-sex relationships, and reiterated that it would not permit any activity that contravenes these laws of the country.