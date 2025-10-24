Senegalese gendarmes arrest 15 irregular migrants near Gambia border

- Advertisement -

As part of the ongoing fight against crime and irregular immigration, personnel of the Sokone Gendarmerie Brigade near The Gambia border carried out a major raid on Wednesday.

Colonel Ibrahima Ndiaye told Senegalese news portal Seneweb that during a routine check, the gendarmes intercepted a vehicle heading for The Gambia, carrying fifteen people intending to embark on irregular emigration to Europe. The gendarmes also arrested two traffickers and an alleged accomplice.

The arrested persons were taken to the police station for questioning, which is continuing in order to identify possible accomplices and trace the network.

The Senegalese National Gendarmerie released a statement reaffirming its commitment to preventing and combating irregular immigration, while inviting citizens to actively collaborate and report any suspicious activity.