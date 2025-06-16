Cornerstone Group, MAP International donate $1M medical supplies to EFSTH

- Advertisement -

Press release

In a groundbreaking show of solidarity and commitment to enhancing government’s efforts in public health, The Cornerstone Group, in partnership with US-based humanitarian organisation MAP International, has donated over One Million Dollars’ worth of medical supplies to Edward Francis Small Hospital, marking the single largest medical donation in the hospital’s recent history.

This landmark donation was officially handed over during a ceremony held at the hospital grounds, attended by government officials, healthcare professionals the, US ambassador and representatives from The Cornerstone Group. The consignment includes critical supplies such as pain relievers, antibiotics, surgical kits, IV fluids, PPE, diagnostic tools among other essential medical commodities.

- Advertisement -

Speaking at the ceremony, The Cornerstone Group Chairman, CEO and Founder, Alagie Sanyang, said: “This initiative reflects our commitment to sustainable development and social responsibility. By strengthening healthcare systems, we are investing in the health and future of communities across Africa. Together with MAP International, we are delivering hope, health, and healing. This donation will not only strengthen the hospital’s capacity to treat patients and save lives, but also highlights the power of strategic collaboration in bridging healthcare gaps and promoting equity in access to medical services.”

The EFSTH management hailed the donation as a transformative moment. “We have never received a donation of this magnitude. This support will directly improve patient outcomes and significantly ease the burden on our healthcare workers. With this infusion of high-quality medical supplies, the hospital is now better equipped to serve its community with enhanced care and expanded capacity. The donation comes at a time when EFST Hospital has been facing increasing patient loads and resource limitations”, said Chief Medical Director Dr Mustapha Bittaye.

Ms Oley Faal, the Executive Director of The Cornerstone Group Foundation highlighted the Group’s ongoing support to the hospital and community at large which she said includes the recently renovated Children Surgical Unit at the hospital, the solarisation of the main operating theatre at the hospital in addition to over 20 solar boreholes dug across the country. “These projects are fully funded and sponsored by The Cornerstone Group as part of their corporate social responsibilities,” she said.

- Advertisement -

The Cornerstone Group which has ongoing infrastructure and development engagements across Africa, reaffirmed its commitment to expanding health-focused partnerships in the region. The group said its latest interventions and initiative underscore its broader mission of delivering impactful, socially responsible investments across Africa, particularly in health, education and infrastructure.