3 killed in old Yundum car crash

By Olimatou Coker

Police confirmed three people died in car crash on the Bertil-Harding Highway near Old Yundum early yesterday morning. The dead include the driver.

According to the police preliminary reports indicate that a Police truck was stationed off the roadside, offloading a passenger, when a speeding Golf traveling from Old Yundum toward Sukuta crashed into the rear of the truck.

Police spokesman ASP Modou Musa Sisawo, said the impact caused severe damage to the vehicle and resulted in the death of the driver, identified as Abdoulie Manneh, along with two other passengers, all of whom died at Kanifing General Hospital.

“A fourth occupant is in critical condition, while the identities of three other passengers remain unknown,” the PRO said.