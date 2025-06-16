Ambassador Ceesay meets Mozambican leader to renew bilateral ties

- Advertisement -

The Gambian ambassador to the South Africa, with accreditation to the Southern African region, Fatoumata Jahumpa Ceesay, on Wednesday presented her credentials to President Daniel Francisco Chapo of Mozambique, in the capital Maputo.

During the ceremony, Ambassador Ceesay conveyed President Adama Barrow and Gambian people’s high consideration to the people of Mozambique expressed Gambia’s readiness to enhance bilateral relations in political, economic and cultural spheres.

The ambassador said the independence struggle of Mozambique through its founding father President Samora Michael, has inspired many African nations to embrace unity and keep the struggle for the total independence of other nations and that laudable stance of Mozambique is still fresh in the minds of Gambians who have great respect and admiration for Mozambique.

‘This is why The Gambia was unwavering in its support to the brotherly people of Mozambique during the liberation struggle.

As developing countries, we have a common destiny, and therefore, we should pool our resources and strengthen our cooperation for the mutual benefit of our people,” the ambassador told President Chapo.

She also voiced Gambia’s readiness to facilitate exchanges of high-ranking political and economic delegations.

In response, President Chapo expressed gratitude for the greetings from President Adama Barrow and affirmed Mozambique’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation with The Gambia in technical and cultural cooperation agreements across various sectors and expressed his gratitude to President Barrow for his support during the recent post-election crisis in Mozambique.

While in Maputo Ambassador also held a meeting with the Gambian community in Mozambique who are mostly engaged in mining and other businesses. The Gambian migrants informed the ambassador about immigration issues they are encountering with the authorities in that country.