Ambassador Bah meets US Republican Congressman Darin LaHood

Press release

Washington DC June 14, 2025: The Ambassador of the Republic of The Gambia to the United States of America, His Excellency Momodou Lamin Bah, June 5 held discussions with the United States Republican Congressman Darin LaHood at the United States Congress in Washington DC.

Discussions centred on The Gambia – US bilateral relations – news of the reported potential closure of the US Embassy Banjul; the inclusion of The Gambia in the “yellow list” status of countries that risk potential sanction as reported by New York Times in March, The Gambia’s application for the State Partnership Programme for The Gambia Armed Forces and the ongoing constitutional review process.

In his submission, Ambassador Bah said the closure of the US Embassy would inevitably place so much burden on Gambian citizens’ access to the much-needed services the US Embassy offers. He indicated that the US Embassy Banjul is doing a great job with the unleashing of community driven initiatives that continue to earn the US a place in the hearts and minds of Gambians irrespective of their pre-occupation.

The Ambassador emphasised that the decision if implemented would compel Gambians and other citizens in the country to travel to neighbouring countries for such services which will put additional costs, take time and efforts.

He also highlighted the strategic location of The Gambia and being the only English-speaking country in the midst of Francophonie/Lusophony speaking countries would require the continuous presence of the US Embassy in Banjul. The Ambassador used the opportunity to appeal for reconsideration of any such decision and assured of The Gambia’s cooperation to work with the US government to consolidate this valuable partnership.

Regarding the inclusion of The Gambia in the “yellow list” status of countries that risk potential sanction as reported by New York Times in March this year, Ambassador Bah posited that such decision has generated serious concerns in The Gambia given the possibility that the country could be sanctioned.

Ambassador Bah also informed the Republican Congressman LaHood of the outcome of the meeting he had with Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defence for African Affairs, Ms Maureen Farrell, in August 2024 at the Department of Defence (Pentagon) on The Gambia’s request for State Partnership Programme for The Gambia Armed Forces. He said the decision for the application was largely influenced by The Gambia Armed Forces positive contribution to UN Peace Keeping Missions around the world. He said that the US side informed that The Gambia’s request has been elevated to the next level as a result of the country’s stance in promoting democracy, peace and stability and that they are expecting a positive outcome on the application.

Ambassador Bah provided an update on the ongoing constitutional review process with the objective to have a new Constitution to enhance democracy, good governance, rule of law and human rights. He extended appreciation for the support of the US government on the Transitional Justice process while appealing for more support in this very important national agenda.

For his part, the Republican Congressman for the State of Illinois, Darin LaHood, thanked the Ambassador for the elaborate brief on the current status of The Gambia. He said as a member of the Congress Intelligence Committee, he has taken note of the ongoing Transitional Justice process, the constitutional review process, the potential closure of the US Embassy Banjul and other issues and will accordingly bring them to the attention of his Congressional colleagues.

In a separate development, the Ambassador on Thursday May 29, 2025, held a meeting with Mr Shawn Bengali, officer responsible for the International Trade Portfolio for the Office of Republican Congressman Jodey Arrington of the state of Texas. Congressman Arrington could not receive the Ambassador owing to other pressing commitments and had instructed Mr Bengali to receive the Ambassador on his behalf.

Ambassador Bah raised the following issues and urged Congressman Arrington to bring them to the attention of his colleagues at the Congress: The potential closure of the US Embassy in Banjul; suspension of Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Programmes which were awarded to The Gambia, the inclusion of The Gambia in the US “yellow list” countries which flagged U.S. concerns on issues that may have the potential for sanction against The Gambia, the removal of illegal Gambian immigrants from the US, request for State Partnership Programme for The Gambia Armed Forces and the ongoing constitutional review and Transitional Justice process.

Ambassador Bah explained how The Gambia has been complying with the United States authorities on removal orders. He further explained that the suspension of MCC programmes would affect the positive impact that these programmes will have on the socio-economic development of the country. He stated that the State Partnership Programme (SPP) which The Gambia requested from the US government would contribute positively in efforts to better professionalise The Gambia Armed Forces.

Mr Shawn Bengali, International Trade Portfolio Officer for the Republican Congressman, Jodey Arrington, thanked the Ambassador and team for coming to meet with them and discuss issues relating to bilateral relations between The Gambia and the United States. He said that the US appreciate its relations with The Gambia, adding that appropriate legal reforms make international investment and engagements easy. He assured that all the issues raised by Ambassador Bah would be accordingly conveyed to Congressman Jodey Arrington.