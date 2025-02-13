Councillor denies confronting Mayor Bensouda over appointments

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

Councillor Habib Ceesay of Ebo-Town-New Jeshwang ward, yesterday denied claims by Salama Njie, a former CEO of Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC) that he Ceesay, had challenged Mayor Talib Bensouda over appointments he made when he came in to office.

The former CEO had told The Local Government Commission that Ceesay had opposed the appointments, reportedly because they did not follow due process.

- Advertisement -

But appearing before the commission yesterday, Councilor Ceesay denied these claims describing them as “unfounded and misleading”.

He then went on to testify on the hiring of Isatou Faal as director of public relations, Nuru Deen Adams as protocol officer and others who were appointed shortly after Bensouda took office.

While admitting that he voted against Faal’s appointment on the grounds that she may not be qualified for a managerial position, Ceesay said the committee ultimately confirmed her appointment through a vote and he therefore did not confront the mayor about it.

- Advertisement -

“Many people testified that you were not happy with certain irregularities in the council,” Lead Counsel Patrick Gomez asked the witness, who replied: “Yes, that is true.?

“Was there a confrontation?”, Counsel Gomez asked again.

“I would not call it a confrontation. I only reminded Bensouda that appointments should follow the proper procedures,’’ the witness said.

Councilor Ceesay is set to reappear before the Commission with requested documents.