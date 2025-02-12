February with 1xBet: catch gifts, profitable promos, and much more!

- Advertisement -

February will be a month of exceptional opportunities with 1xBet. The best sports betting site has prepared exclusive offers to make the game even more exciting for you. Read our February digest and make the most of every day!

Awesome prizes on social networks

1xBet, with its ambassador Jizzle, has prepared an exclusive draw of cool gifts for you, and you definitely won’t want to miss it. Stay tuned to our official pages on Facebook, Instagram and X (former Twitter) – we will post all the details soon.

- Advertisement -

Most profitable promos in February

Do you want to dive into the world of gambling with thrilling 1xBet promo offers? We suggest you start with a generous welcome 200% bonus of up to 12000 GMD. Make your first deposit now and play under the most favorable conditions!

In the Jackpot of the Week promo, you can take your share of the prize pool! To do this, you must bet on sports from Monday to Sunday and believe in your luck. We randomly select 10 winners weekly, and the main lucky winner gets 30% of the jackpot.

- Advertisement -

As part of the Accumulator of the Day promo, 1xBet selects the most winning bet combinations daily and combines them into several accumulators. Choose the most attractive one and get a 10% bonus to the final odds if the bet is successful!

The Cashout feature helps minimize losses if events in the match do not develop in your favor. You can sell your bet and get all or part of the money back to your account without waiting for the coupon to be settled. Manage your game and make decisions that are profitable for you!

1xFreebet is the perfect promo for active players. From Tuesday to Monday, place at least one bet of $2 or more on the correct score of a sports event and get up to a $7 bonus weekly. The more free bets you get, the more chances you have to win!

You can never have too many accumulators – with the Hyper Bonus promo from 1xBet, you can increase the amount of your winnings by 10 times. Collect predictions for 4+ events in one coupon, place a bet, and get a bonus of up to 1000%!

The 1xFreebet promo is for the single bets, while the Hyper Bonus is for the accumulators. The promotions are perfectly combined and can bring you extra profit in every prediction for a sports event. Pay attention to the great selection of matches in February, and use our pro tip to win more!

The main events of February in the world of sports

The last month of winter will present several colorful tournaments and matches that shouldn’t be missed:

On February 11–12 and 17–18, the long-awaited Champions League playoffs will take place. The main attraction will be the super rivalry between Real Madrid and Manchester City.

On February 12–20, we’ll see the 4 Nations Face-Off hockey tournament, where the world’s best national teams will compete.

On February 15, Germany will host the main match of the season – Bayer vs Bayern Munich. On February 23, official 1xBet partner Paris Saint-Germain will face Lyon, while Manchester City will try to stop Liverpool’s championship march.

On February 21–23, the decisive matches of the qualifying stage of Afrobasket 2025 will be held.

Follow the principles of responsible gambling and bet on the 1xBet platform – the best bookmaker in Africa!

We wish you all the happiness for February, bright victories with 1xBet, the best sports betting site, and only joyful moments on your way to success!