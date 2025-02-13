Police say Kunkujang robbery staged by bureau staff  

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Police have said one of the recent reported armed robbery cases was in fact staged by a member of the institution affected.

A complainant, now a suspect, had told the police that three unknown men, one armed with a pistol, entered a Forex bureau at Kunkujang Badjie Estate , tied up an employee, Yankuba Darboe, before forcefully taking cash totalling D77,275 from him and fleeing the scene, The indent was reported the same day as the Access Bank robbery .

However according to IGP Seedy Touray, this specific case was staged and is not connected to the attack on Access Bank.

He said the suspect claimed to the police that it was the same men with the Access Bank robbers description, using the same BMW car, attacked him at his bureau. “But we were able to confirm with certainty that it was staged. The suspect just saw the Access Bank robbery on the internet and decided to capitalise on it and stage this by himself.

“Today he is even appealing to the police to allow him to pay back the money he took so that no further action will be taken against him,” IGP Touray told journalists at a press conference yesterday. He said the suspect’s request was declined by the police and he will face charges and prosecution.

“His case even aggravated the problem we faced after the Access Bank incident, ”IGP Touray said.