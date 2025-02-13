Gambia India discuss defense bilateral

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a bilateral meeting with Gambian Defence Minister Sering Modou Njie in New Delhi on Wednesday.

A press release seen by The Standard quoted both ministers emphasising their commitment to strengthening defense cooperation between India and The Gambia. Their discussions also focused on enhancing collaboration in capacity building, capability enhancement, and sharing best practices for mutual benefit.

The meeting is part of a broader engagement strategy, as India and The Gambia have been working to deepen their bilateral relations, which include previous discussions on defense and security matters. The two nations aim to further develop their partnership in various sectors, reflecting a growing interest in defense collaboration.

They also recognized the vast potential for cooperation in the defence industry.