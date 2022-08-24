COUNTDOWN TO GFF ELECTIONS

- Advertisement -

Press release

The Electoral Committee of The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) is reminding the members of the Federation, the media and the general, that the election for the Executive Committee of the GFF will be held this Saturday 27th August, 2022 at the Paradise Suite Hotel in Kololi starting at 10:00am.

In this regard, accreditation tags will be collected on the ground on the day of the elections following registration which will begin at 8:30am.

Members of the GFF, who are coming as delegates to the congress will also collect their accreditation cards on the said date, time and place, whereas, those candidates who are eligible to contest elective positions but aren’t coming as a delegate, will also receive their accreditation tags through the same process.

The media will also receive their accreditation tags on the day of the congress at the venue. However, the Sports Journalist Association of The Gambia (SJAG) will be responsible for the accreditation process of the media. Thus, the media is urged to liaise with their parent body for the process.

Finally, the Electoral Committee would like to state, in no uncertain terms, that only people who have accreditation tags would be allowed to access the venue.

Saikou B. Jarju

Chairman, GFF Electoral Committee