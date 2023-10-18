Court dismisses UDP candidate’s election petition

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

The Chief Justice, Hassan B. Jallow, has dismissed the election petition filed by Musa Cham, the opposition UDP’s candidate for Chamen Ward in the last area council elections against Edrisa Ceesay and the Independent Electoral Commission.

The Chief Justice, who sat over the matter yesterday as a high court judge, dismissed the petition in its entirety and awarded the sum of thirty thousand dalasi in favour of Edrisa Ceesay.

Justice Jallow disclosed that the cost be settled from the deposit of the fifty thousand dalasi by Musa Cham as security for cost and any balance be returned to Musa Cham.

It could be recalled that Musa Cham had his nomination for councilor in the Chamen Ward rejected by the IEC on the 11 April, 2023 whilst Edrisa Ceesay was returned as validly unopposed on the said election scheduled held on 15 April. Musa Cham filed petition challenging the IEC’s decision and asked the High Court to declare Edrisa Ceesay’s nomination null and void.