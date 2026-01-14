Court frees 3 on drugs charges for want of diligent prosecution

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Principal Magistrate Muhammed Krubally of the Banjul court yesterday struck out a drug case and discharged the three persons in the case charged with possession of prohibited drugs, cannabis and Kush, for want of diligent prosecution.

The trio, Alhajie Njie AKA Kebba Sowe, Ebrima Sarr and Babucarr Sidibeh were unrepresented by a lawyer, but they pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Their discharge came after the case suffered a setback since 2024, with the prosecution calling only two witnesses among several delays which frustrated the court and led Magistrate Krubally to strike out the case and discharged the accused persons for want of diligent prosecutions.

When the case was called yesterday, ASP MA Mendy for Dleag told the court that they are constrain to produce their witness.

That was the last straw that broke the camel’s back.

In his ruling, presiding magistrate Krubally said: “Prosecution, indeed this is disheartening taking in to light that this matter has been initiated before this court since 10th December 2024 and yet prosecution only presented only two witnesses and today again giving unreasonable excuse which I find disturbing and thus cannot entertain”.

Magistrate Krubally added: “This is a criminal case that need not be treated with levity. That being the case this matter is accordingly struck out for want of diligent and the accused is accordingly discharged.”