Court orders Gov’t spokesperson, security officials to appear in PIU shooting trial

By Bruce Asemota

Justice Ebrima Jaiteh of High Court in Banjul yesterday ordered Government Spokesperson Ebrima G Sankareh, Deputy Inspector General of Police Momodou Sowe and National Security Adviser, Abubacarr (Abou) Sulayman Jeng to appear before the court to testify fully and truthfully on all matters within their knowledge pertaining to the shooting of two police officers at Sukuta Traffic Lights Junction in September 2023.

Justice Jaiteh made this order premised on an application made by Defence Counsel Lamin J Darboe representing the first accused Ousainou Bojang.

According to the judge, the accused person’s lawyer submitted that these individuals possess vital information, having made significant statements relevant to the defence, hence the application for them to be summoned to testify before the court and to repeat and elaborate upon their statements under oath.

Justice Jaiteh further informed the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions AM Yusuf, had objected to the application on the basis that none of the said officials made statements during the investigation and they were not involved in the police panel that investigated the case, and therefore their testimony will be irrelevant and unwarranted.

However according to Justice Jaiteh, the trial has advanced to the defence stage, and that the court is vested with the power to summon and compel any person deemed competent to testify, regardless of whether such person previously made a formal statement to the prosecution.

Jaiteh further asserted that the DPP’s submission that these officials did not participate in the police investigation or provide statements to the prosecution does not diminish the court’s power or discretion to compel their attendance.

”This court will ensure that justice is served, which includes affording the accused persons the fullest opportunity to present their case,” Justice Jaiteh said. The summoned officials are due to start testifying on Monday.