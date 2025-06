- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Following the tragic road traffic accident on Saturday involving an unidentified pedestrian who lost his life, police yesterday confirmed the victim to be one Mustapha Camara, a 21- year old man from Soma, in LRR

According to the police, the deceased was identified by his elder brother, Samba Camara.

Police spokesman ASP Modou Musa Sisawo expressed gratitude to the public for the collaboration in helping to identify the deceased.