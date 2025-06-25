Court orders IGP, QTV, Kerr Fatou and Fatu Network to produce video of police press conference on PIU shooting

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

Justice Ebrima Jaiteh of the High Court in Banjul yesterday ordered the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the Managing Directors of QTV, Kerr Fatou and the Fatu Network, to produce video recording of a police press briefing held on the 15th September, 2023 at the Police Headquarters in Banjul on the shooting of PIU officers.

The judge made this order premised on an application on an oral application made by the 1st accused person Ousainou Bojang’s lawyer, Counsel Lamin J Darboe.

- Advertisement -

According to the judge, the testimony of the Deputy Inspector General of Police indicated that a press briefing was held on the said date and that several media outlets were in attendance.

Justice Jaiteh further asserted that the facts of the briefing and its public nature is not in dispute adding that the recording of the briefing is a matter of public record and potentially relevant to the defence.

Justice Jaiteh disclosed that the court is fortified in its position by Section 221 of the Evidence Act which empowers the court to order the production of any document or material evidence necessary for the just determination of the issues before it.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, the audio recording of Ebrima G Sankareh, the government spokesperson’s interview on West Coast Radio on the 14th September, 2023 was produced before the court by the Programme Controller Therese F Gomez.

The audio recording was played to the hearing of the court and thereafter Lawyer A Sillah, counsel for the 2nd accused, Amie Bojang continued cross examining the Spokesperson.

Sankareh told the court that he was aware that it was only Ousainou Bojang that was arrested at the time he gave the interview and that he doesn’t know whether the person who gave the information leading to the arrest of the suspect, Ousainou Bojang was given the one million reward promised by the government.

The witness stated that he gave the interview as he thought it prudent for the state to come with a statement to allay the fears of the people noting that such incident has never happened in the country where two police officers were gunned down and another wounded.

Sankareh clarified that what he said at the interview was a representation of what the state knew at the time.

He further clarified that there was nowhere in the interview that he mentioned that the suspect belongs to any political party and not even the UDP.

Sankareh also clarified that there was nowhere in the interview that he mentioned that the suspect worked as an assassin who fought in the Casamance.

Hearing continues on the 30th June.