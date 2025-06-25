Gambia condemns Israel’s strikes on Iran

- Advertisement -

Speaking before top diplomats from across the Muslim world, Foreign Minister Mamadou Tangara, as head of the Gambian delegation, has voiced strong condemnation of Israel’s recent strikes on Iran, describing them as “provocative” violations of international law aimed at derailing regional peace efforts and diverting global attention from the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The Gambia delivered this firm call for coordinated diplomatic action and solidarity at the 51st session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers CFM, hosted in Istanbul by Türkiye under the chairmanship of Foreign Minister Dr Hakan Fidan.

“The attacks on Iran are a blatant assault on the sovereignty of a member state and an intentional distraction from the genocide unfolding in Gaza,” the Gambian delegation stated, warning that nearly 290,000 children in the besieged enclave face starvation and death due to Israel’s ongoing blockade.

Reaffirming Gambia’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, the delegation called for immediate, unified international pressure on Israel to adhere to international law and recommit to the peace process. “Let’s not fall into Israel’s trap of deception and manipulation,” the speaker urged, emphasising that the diplomatic route remains the only durable solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The address also welcomed Türkiye’s assumption of the Council chairmanship and praised the Republic of Cameroon for leading the previous session. The Gambia also voiced support for Iraq’s offer to host the 52nd CFM session and expressed gratitude to the OIC Secretary-General, Ambassador Hissein Brahim Taha, for his leadership.

Beyond the Middle East, The Gambia spotlighted the ongoing persecution of Muslim minorities, particularly the Rohingya in Myanmar. The delegation thanked member states for their support in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) proceedings led by Gambia against Myanmar and called for further financial contributions to sustain the case. Kuwait was specifically commended for pledging an additional $100,000 to the OIC special account supporting the legal effort.

The Gambia also announced it would chair an ad-hoc ministerial committee meeting on the Rohingya issue during the margins of the Istanbul session to rally further support.

Reflecting on the theme of the summit, “The OIC in a Transforming World,” the delegation underlined the urgent need to reform and strengthen the organisation’s institutions. Citing the final communiqué of the 15th Islamic Summit held in Banjul in May 2024, the delegation emphasised the importance of enhancing the OIC’s effectiveness, responsiveness, and global relevance.

In closing, The Gambia pledged full backing for OIC reform efforts and reiterated its commitment to constructive participation in ongoing consultations. “To make the OIC a more effective centre of influence for the Muslim Ummah, we must consolidate our strengths and build strategic international partnerships,” the delegate concluded.

The speech concluded with warm wishes for Türkiye’s chairmanship and for the success of the 51st CFM session.