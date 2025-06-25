Gambians warned to avoid illegal entry or overstay in US

- Advertisement -

Press release

The attention of the Embassy of the Republic of the Gambia in Washington DC has been brought to the reported inclusion of The Gambia in a list of 36 countries whose citizens may face travel restrictions to the United States of America.

In light of the foregoing, the Embassy wishes to advise Gambian diaspora community in the United States and potential Gambian travellers to avoid illegal entry and overstay in the United States. Gambians issued entry visas by the US Embassy, must pay attention to the stipulated durations of their stay to avoid violating immigration laws of the United States.

The Embassy further notifies Gambian citizens illegally living in the United States of a financial incentive to voluntarily depart the United States through a programme that can be accessed via www.dhs.gov/cbphome.

Gambian citizens in the United States can contact the Embassy’s Consular Section for any assistance they may require. They are urged to register with the Embassy via Gambian Citizen Registration – Embassy of the Republic of the Gambia in Washington DC.

The Embassy renews its commitment to a constructive engagement with the government of the United States through dialogue to address these concerns.