New party ADD rules out joining any alliance

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

The leader of the newly registered party, Alliance for Democracy and Development (ADD) Malick Camara, has revealed that his party will not form an alliance with any political party in the 2026 presidential election.

In an exclusive interview with The Standard at his residence in Brufut, Mr Camara said: “ADD is not venturing into politics leaning or kneeling on somebody else. We are here to stand on our own and go into elections by ourselves. We are not a business institution but a political movement out to bring about change through the ballot box, and in this radical approach, we are not going to compromise anything,” Camara said.

- Advertisement -

He said ADD has no plans to join the NPP or any opposition.

“In 2021, when we were not registered, we approached some opposition parties but they saw us as a small party and did not take us serious which was discriminatory,” Camara said.

He said they had also opened their doors for everybody.

- Advertisement -

Camara said President Barrow and his team invited them but when they got to State House, his first word to Barrow was, “I came here against my will”.

The ADD leader said his passion and the mission of the party in politics is to provide quality leadership and eliminate the politics of empty promises. “We will bring opportunities for Gambians to access jobs, earn decent wages and live productively,” Camara said.